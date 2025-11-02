A total of 10 people were taken to hospital on Saturday night, with nine of them in critical condition, following a stabbing rampage on board an LNER train. Two suspects have been arrested, and rail services in the region remain heavily disrupted on Sunday.

Shortly after leaving Peterborough , the barbaric chaos unfolded. Those on-board the King’s Cross bound service were subject to unimaginable horror, with some describing the ‘blood-soaked seats’ and ‘abject panic’. It’s understood passengers surged to the front of the train to avoid the rampage.

The train then made an unscheduled stop in Huntingdon, around 10-15 minutes after the stabbings began. A co-ordinated response, involving armed police, paramedics, air ambulances, and transport police, then swarmed the train as terrified passengers scrambled their way to the platform.

Police to share more details on Sunday

Few details have been released about the attackers. One eyewitness claimed that one assailant appeared to be a ‘black male in his twenties’, but there has been no official confirmation from the authorities so far. Local authorities are expected to deliver an update later on Sunday.

The horrific ordeal has been recounted by several eyewitnesses, one of which is Olly Foster. He spoke to the BBC in the aftermath of the incident, and claimed several people ahead of him had been ‘severely stabbed’. He also detailed an act of heroism from an as-yet unnamed passenger.

Huntingdon Hero lauded by eyewitness

According to Foster, a ‘distraught’ young girl was targeted in the frenzy, but attempts to stab her were thwarted by ‘an older man’. He explained that the brave citizen ‘took a gash to the forehead and neck’ by getting in between the attacker and the girl.

“There was blood on the top of countless chairs, coming from two of the guys who had been severely stabbed ahead of me. A young girl was distraught as the attacker tried to stab her, but a hero of an older man got in the way taking a gash on his forehead and I think another on his neck.”