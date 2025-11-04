Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died aged aged 84, his family have announced.

His family confirmed that he died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

They said he died surrounded by his wife Lynne, daughters Liz and Mary, and other members of family.

BREAKING: Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family has said.



Sky's military analyst Michael Clarke speaks about his political career.



Read more on this story here: https://t.co/8dXqkv5vtJ pic.twitter.com/kUFMG5STym — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 4, 2025

In a statement, they wrote: “For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”