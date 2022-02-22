Pop icons (?) Right Said Fred are a regular feature on the anti-vax, 5G conspiracy scene.

They also recently revealed they ‘refuse’ to stop talking about and listening to Gary Glitter songs.

Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbrass said the paedophile’s ‘proclivities’ should be put to one side so his songs can still be enjoyed.

The I’m Too Sexy hit-makers value the artistry that went into making Glitter’s glam records and say they should not be ‘penalised because of his weirdness’.

Speaking on a podcast, the duo said songs shouldn’t be attached to a singer’s ‘racism or sexual-related problems’ and also referenced Ian Watkins, the Lostprophets singer convicted of abusing children.

Fred, 58, told the Off The Beat And Track podcast: “We were heavily into the glam stuff, with Sweet, early David Bowie, and Gary Glitter.

“I know you can’t really talk about Gary Glitter now but we refuse not to because, putting his proclivities to one side, some good people made that music.

“They should not be penalised and the songs should not be penalised because of his mental issues and his weirdness.”

Significant day

Well today they tweeted: “I am told by those who monitor 5G that 22.02.22 is a significant day.” Sadly they don’t go into detail, which makes it even more concerning, I am sure you will agree.

Experts have coined the term “cultic milieu” to explain why UK conspiracy theories – such as those involving 5G masts and Covid – QAnon-fuelled anti-lockdown protests in the US, and David Icke’s return to prominence as a figurehead of disinformation have tended to weave together since the first lockdowns were introduced in 2020.

I am told by those who monitor 5G that 22.02.22 is a significant day. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) February 21, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people were not having this though…

1.

Are these two the most gullible morons on the whole of Twitter?

You could tell them literally anything, chuck in '5G' or 'Covid' sonewhere and they'd swallow it wholesale. https://t.co/K34HlIH6Y3 — Ashles (@Ashles3000) February 22, 2022

2.

I am told by those who follow music that 1991 was the last time they had a significant day https://t.co/NR5FIOgfqf — Clifford K 🇪🇺 (@holte) February 22, 2022

3.

…please, let us know when this significant thing happens. We'll be here all day!



*Although, if it doesn't, please feel free to delete all your social media accounts! #RightSaidFred #ConspiracyTheory #Dullards https://t.co/nNnVWjN9nF — AJF (@AJFShenanigans) February 22, 2022

4.

Is it because it's a palindrome & it's a coincidence they work with 5G? https://t.co/4LZMzc1z4l — B (@eko_orb) February 22, 2022

5.

Any idea on the time of this? I’ve had my coat on for ages here. I also made sandwiches, hope you like jam, Mr Fred. https://t.co/uL8jlPhpL8 — Chris (@chrisbarbour_) February 22, 2022

6.

Deeply Dippy indeed https://t.co/Wc00bfPnJD — Viva Chantico (@VChantico) February 22, 2022

7.

If they have a source at 02 they should share as the customer service is appalling https://t.co/MQnqK8bC7O — Will (@BearWhitehouse) February 22, 2022

8.

Hi Freds. I don't follow you but I was drawn to your account on this day 22.02.22 for reasons that I can only surmise as to the 5G chip in my head being activated. Sending you instructions telepathically as to the next steps in our evolution. https://t.co/9mg0sQx9vD — goggs (@iamgoggs) February 22, 2022

9.

global conspiracy blown wide open by the lads from right said fred https://t.co/z5xtGNQH7L — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) February 22, 2022

10.

I am told by my mother that it’s my birthday. https://t.co/aVjrP1FaXK — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 22, 2022

11.

I’m told that 5G is a significant thing by those who monitor Right Said Fred https://t.co/TzoAk1gQ9I — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) February 22, 2022

12.

Worried American scientist staring at complex algorithms on a green computer screen:



“sweet mother of god… someone call Right Said Fred” https://t.co/4zCSd0eIAn — Gareth (@Cadmarch) February 22, 2022

13.

I mean, we do even have long to wait to laugh at this tweet. Check back tomorrow, people https://t.co/93kbJMr7DK — Mr Dunning McKruger (@endoplasmic_uk) February 21, 2022

14.

Supposed to be having a chippy on Wednesday as well ffs. https://t.co/ckfOdXvks7 — Daniel (@_thornado__) February 21, 2022

15.

And are the people who monitor the 5G in the room with you now? pic.twitter.com/NWWw2fmlnG — Draconacticus 🏴‍☠️ 🐝 (@Draconacticus) February 21, 2022

16.

Were these the same people who told you the government invented covid so they could steal all our freedoms forever and usher in the NWO ? 🤔💩 pic.twitter.com/1Zw7v1CyJX — Captain 77th, professional covidiot hunter💙💉💉💉 (@Captain77th) February 21, 2022

16.

Related: Watch: Journalist wows after Russia-Ukraine reporting in six languages