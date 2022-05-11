Piers Morgan’s hunt for ratings continues. This time he got on the Taliban, leading to comic legend Ricky Gervais to put him back into his TV box.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen was on the show to talk about girls’ education. After the Taliban gained control again of Afghanistan in 2021, some female rights have been removed.

Recently it was announced they have ordered women in Afghanistan to wear burka in public and only leave the home when necessary.

The controversial guest left many to slam the host for even giving Suhail airtime.

"A girl should be entitled to go to school in Afghanistan, the same way a boy goes…



"Let them go back to school. Give them the education they deserve. Just do it!"



Piers grills Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on girls' education.@piersmorgan | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/e63PNsTb0q — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 10, 2022

Comedian Ricky Gervais was asked on Twitter what he thought of the interview.

Not one to shy away on social media he replied writing: “I’ve lost all respect for them.”

Looks like Morgan has lost another viewer…

I’ve lost all respect for them. https://t.co/SKoUq2Gtoq — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 10, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people loved the comment:

1.

2.

Lmao such a great joke https://t.co/ztyZjjyDpN — Kolamide (@Kolamide) May 11, 2022

3.

This may be the best tweet I've ever seen. Legend https://t.co/Ky9ekMlwzF — The Football Egg (@TheFootballEgg) May 11, 2022

4.

If this isn’t tweet of the year I’ll eat my hat. @rickygervais https://t.co/VuYWwli8fx — Sophie Pennington (@sophievictoriap) May 11, 2022

5.

Gotta love Ricky https://t.co/okQM8CYuFA — Columbia Photography (@columbia_photo) May 11, 2022

Related: Oscars: Ricky Gervais mocks Will Smith as length of ban slammed online