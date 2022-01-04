Oh, how the other half lives.

A sky pool, situated in the new Nine Elms area, has made the news again after residents complained about the cost of maintaining it through the winter.

The pool, which is 82ft long, stretches between buildings and is 115ft up in the air.

The development caused quite a stir when it was first opened, with many people slamming it as vulgar.

However, the BBC praised it and even flew a helicopter over the pool to get a better view.

Nine Elms Sky Pool created a stir today, especially after it emerged that residents of the "affordable" flats in the Embassy Gardens development are barred from using it.

Fast forward to winter and it turns out the pool gets pretty cold (who knew?!) and has had to be shut down as the residents don’t like the lower temperatures.

It costs over £150,000 to heat.

One couple who live in the development reportedly said: “It is too cold to be used at the moment so it seems mad that we’re still having to pay to heat it.

“If it’s £450 a day and, at most, five people are using it, that’s £90 per swim. That hardly seems like value for money.”

Another resident said: “We’re livid. The outside temperature has obviously dropped, but the Sky Pool is still open to residents and currently uncovered. We’re basically heating the sky.”

As if this moaning wasn’t enough it was reported that people who lived in the development on shared-ownership schemes were not allowed to use the facilities.

Speaking to The Guardian earlier this year, Nadeem Iqbal who lives in the flats through shared ownership said: “We have a front-row seat of the Sky Pool but the sad thing for us, living in the shared-ownership building, is that we will never have access to it.

“It’s only there for us to look at, just like the nice lobby, and all of the other facilities for the residents of the private blocks. Nobody expects these amenities for free, but we’re not even given the choice to pay for them.”

As you can imagine sympathy was in very very short supply on social media.

Please help me raise £164,250 to keep the Nine Elms Sky Pool heated this Winter so the residents don’t have to pay for it. DONATE / SHARE https://t.co/D3zZZlez0D pic.twitter.com/mXawaT9Qef — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) December 29, 2021

The polarisation of London continues; the global rich and the poor trapped in council estates with nothing much for those in between. — Micawber (@Micawbe85634738) December 29, 2021

Apparently the Embassy Gardens glass lined open air 'sky pool' suspended 35m in the air costs a lot to heat – about £450 per day but is still too cold.

Am sure Windrush Triathlon Club members will volunteer to show residents how to swim in cold water. https://t.co/eTelhb76Ik — Windrush Triclub (@Windrushtriclub) December 17, 2021

They must be *furious*, we should do something to help them. — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) December 15, 2021

Maybe they should import some sunshine from tropical countries. — OEO (@OEO43796646) December 15, 2021

Outdoor swimming pool in London. Cold. In December. Who’d have thought? — Andrew Allen (@AADsign) December 15, 2021

