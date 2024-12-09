Rampant Reform UK has celebrated another defection after Suella Braverman’s husband Rael signed up as a senior campaigner for Nigel Farage’s party.

Taking to X, Lee Anderson declared that the “political tsunami continues” after Mr Braverman became the latest high-profile defection in the last week.

Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns and Conservative Home founder Tim Montgomerie have also made the move, and there are rumoured to be more preparing to walk away from the Tories to join Reform, including MPs.

Welcome..



The Political Tsunami Continues https://t.co/zlfRdpMx10 — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) December 8, 2024

Rael Braverman is out campaigning for Reform in Hertfordshire today.



He has received a great reception after joining the fastest growing movement in British politics. https://t.co/HQQ1Jv2LBD — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 8, 2024

Speaking to reporters, Rael Braverman said the Conservative Party had “become a shadow of what it once stood for” and “betrayed the trust of the British people”.

But this comment rather puts things in perspective!

Such a big scalp, he’s known as Suella Braverman’s husband. pic.twitter.com/ARXWiFcFX3 — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) December 8, 2024

