Rampant Reform UK has celebrated another defection after Suella Braverman’s husband Rael signed up as a senior campaigner for Nigel Farage’s party.
Taking to X, Lee Anderson declared that the “political tsunami continues” after Mr Braverman became the latest high-profile defection in the last week.
Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns and Conservative Home founder Tim Montgomerie have also made the move, and there are rumoured to be more preparing to walk away from the Tories to join Reform, including MPs.
Speaking to reporters, Rael Braverman said the Conservative Party had “become a shadow of what it once stood for” and “betrayed the trust of the British people”.
