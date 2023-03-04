Jacob Rees-Mogg was allegedly ‘bordering on contempt of Parliament’ on Friday evening, during a live interview with Krishnan Guru-Murphy. The fractious exchange, broadcast live on Channel 4, saw the senior Tory go into bat for Boris Johnson once more.

Rees-Mogg vs Guru-Murphy produces fireworks

The Privileges Committee is set to decide on whether Mr. Johnson lied to Parliament, regarding his knowledge of the Partygate scandal. Boris famously attended parties in 10 Downing Street, while the rest of the public was suffering under the draconian laws of lockdown.

Although Johnson and his supporters have always denied any wrongdoing, there are signs that the Committee could soon hold him accountable for his actions. The former PM could soon be found guilty of misleading the House – an offence of the highest political order.

Did Boris Johnson lie to Parliament?

However, Rees-Mogg – one of BoJo’s more reliable attack dogs – insists that the ex-party leader did nothing wrong. He said it would be ‘bizarre’ if the Privileges Committee delivered a guilty verdict, arguing that the authority is already ‘parti-pris’ (or ‘biased’).

“Boris already apologised for ‘misleading the house’ when he was presented with new information. He should not step down as an MP if the Committee finds him guilty – but it would be a bizarre finding. The committee is run by someone who is parti-pris.” | Jacob Rees-Mogg

Watch Jacob Rees-Mogg rage at Partygate investigation here…

This scathing attack on a political institution alarmed Guru-Murphy, who immediately warned Rees-Mogg that he may be straying into contemptuous territory. JRM firmly rejected the claim made by his interviewer, however.

“It does sound like you have no confidence in this Committee at all. You’re attacking its chairman, saying it is parti-pris, and now, you’re implying you won’t abide by its’s findings. You’re very close to being in contempt of Parliament, Mr Rees-Mogg.” | Krishnan Guru-Murphy

You can watch a clip of the exchange here:

