Jacob Rees-Mogg got off to an impressive start on GB News last night – at least by Piers Morgan’s standards.

The Tory MP made his TV debut on the news channel at 8pm, going toe-to-toe with Morgan over at TalkTV.

According to BARB figures, Rees-Mogg took in an average of 79,200 viewers for the hour. Piers, meanwhile, took in a mere 35,300, meaning the MP for North East Somerset more than doubled Morgan’s average throughout the show.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, topics discussed on the show include the news that James Bond novels are to be reissued with racial references removed.

Toby Young argued against the approach, saying “modern readers” are the ones who need to be adapted, not the “classic works” of Ian Flemming.

🚨 ICYMI



'Instead of trying to adapt classic works of literature to make them suitable for the sensibilities of modern readers. Surely we should be adapting modern readers so they can appreciate great works of literature in the original'



Toby Young on the James Bond rewrites. pic.twitter.com/Q1aC3dGdlG — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 28, 2023

Earlier on, Rees-Mogg promised he wouldn’t ‘do a Hancock’ by going into the jungle as he promoted his new line of work on Good Morning Britain.

Susanna Reid, who once sat next to Morgan on the popular breakfast show, didn’t seem so convinced:

'I'm not going into the Jungle.'@Jacob_Rees_Mogg isn't planning on appearing on @imacelebrity anytime soon 🌴🕷 pic.twitter.com/XmzRXNHCrN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 27, 2023

Related: Katie Hopkins labels Sam Smith a ‘dirty, disgusting, chronically ill guy’ in brutal rant