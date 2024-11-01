The Daily Beast has just dropped what they describe as ‘hundreds of hours’ worth of recordings of Jeffrey Epstein discussing his relationship with Donald Trump as well as observations of the Trump White House.

Controversial author Michael Wolff has alleged that the paedophile financier showed off pictures of the former president with “topless young women” sitting in his lap.

They were taken in the “late ’90s” at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, where he victimised dozens of underage girls along with his procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, Wolff said.

The Trump campaign has hit back at the allegations, calling Wolff “disgraced”.

A campaign spokesperson said in a statement to the Beast, “Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics.

“He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention.”

BREAKING: The October Surprise is here! The Daily Beast just dropped over 100 hours of Jeffrey Epstein recordings where he talks about his relationship with Trump and spills inside info on the Trump White House.



This is massive. 🔥



Michael Wolff, who chronicled Trump’s time in… pic.twitter.com/kSB7sYxr62 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 1, 2024

BREAKING NEWS:



WE HAVE AN OCTOBER SURPRISE!



The Daily Beast has uncovered over 100 hours of recordings of Jeffrey Epstein talking about his relationship with Trump and inside details that he knew about the Trump White House.



This is huge.



pic.twitter.com/xu2XtuWpu0 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 1, 2024

Related: Jeremy Clarkson is furious about the Budget and people think they know why