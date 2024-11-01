Jeremy Clarkson has been up in arms after his plan to hoodwink the Treasury out of inheritance tax from his estate was foiled by Rachel Reeves.

The Grand Tour presenter, who famously bought ‘Diddly Squat Farm’ near Chipping Norton back in 2008, has become a farming hero on the back of the hit Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm.

He had a few choice words for the chancellor after she delivered her maiden budget on Wednesday.

Taking on X, formerly Twitter, he posted: “Rachel Reeves. I literally daren’t comment.

“We have a new government. It’s turning out to be hopeless.”

He later added: “Farmers. I know that you have been shafted today but please don’t despair.

“Just look after yourselves for five short years and this shower will be gone.”

But people believe they have already cottoned on to why he’s so desolate about the announcements.

Speaking to The Times back in May, he said: “Rather than just have money in the bank, and get a statement with numbers written on it that gives no one any pleasure at all, you could derive a great deal of pleasure and pass it on to your children”.

Detailing his reasons for buying the farm, Mr Clarkson wrote: “Land is a better investment than any bank can offer. The Government doesn’t get any of my money when I die. And the price of the food that I grow can only go up.”

Responding to the revelations, one user said: “So his tax avoidance scheme loophole just got closed – cry me a river”.

Another commented: “Won’t somebody please think of the poor multi-millionaires?”

Someone else replied: “Clarkson of course hates the idea of having to pay more tax. Transparent”.

Another said: “Please think of Jeremy Clarkson this morning. He purchased a farm to avoid inheritance tax…….”

