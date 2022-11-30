BBC Breakfast has been criticised for giving the Royal Mail’s CEO Simon Thompson an easy ride amid impending strike action.

Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and sixth form college staff went on strike on Wednesday, reporting strong support from the public as they mounted scores of picket lines across the country.

It was one of the biggest walkouts in a year dominated by industrial unrest, with more stoppages planned in the coming weeks by railway staff, NHS workers and bus drivers.

While workers started a second 48-hour strike over wages and working conditions, Jon Kay questioned Thompson about the situation via video link.

He interrogated him about attending a recent union meeting to discuss terms, which many viewers found infuriating.

You can watch the full interview below:

Reactions

1.

This is an utter car crash from Simon Thompson showing the very worst face of corporate greed on #BBCBreakfast support your Postie. pic.twitter.com/LA6REvkVD4 — Dr David Shaw (@DrDavidShaw1) November 30, 2022

2.

Anyone who’s been sucked in by Simon Thompson saying how great he & the Royal Mail are need to watch this👇



He’s so bothered he can’t even be arsed to turn up to meetings & appears to have had a training session on question dodging from Tory HQ#StandByYourPost #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/XfrcA6O5wJ — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) November 30, 2022

3.

Simon Thompson playing games on #BBCBreakfast brandishing pieces of paper and using ridiculously over the top statements about ‘ruining Christmas’. No wonder the #CWU don’t trust the bosses. — doddsy (@sdoddsy) November 30, 2022

4.

#BBCBreakfast if they have no money as Royal Mail claim why did they give 500 million pounds to shareholders. Thats over a year of losses. If only Vince Cable and the Lib Dems not agreed with Call Me Dave then there would be no shareholders to spaff half a billion on — Benedict (@cosmos2005) November 30, 2022

5.

This Royal Mail boss is about to blame Putin if your Christmas card arrives late, isn’t he.



#BBCBreakfast — Sean Davids (@MancTotter) November 30, 2022

