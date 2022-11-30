Celebrate Christmas with a twist as Neapolitan pizza specialists, Happy Face Pizza, unveils a series of pizza party packages and limited-edition menu specials across its three restaurants in Kings Cross, Victoria and Brent Cross Town.

Eat pizza and be merry with your nearest and dearest with Happy Face’s ultimate pizza party, the Happy Xmas Package from just £35 per person for groups of eight or more. Party people can upgrade to the Very Happy Xmas Package which includes soft drinks, a glass of premium Italian wine and an after-dinner cocktail for £50 per person.

Be greeted with a welcome drink followed by sharing antipasti of olives, focaccia, cured meats, bruschetta, calamari and zucchini fritti, before your choice of pizza. Also included is the must-try, limited edition sprout-tastic Xmas Special Pizza packed full of flavour with mozzarella, crisp Brussel sprouts, guanciale, butternut squash and walnuts. To finish, there’s a choice of desserts including tiramisu and a brand-new chocolate rum baba.

For those looking for late night drinking, dancing and contemporary cocktails – head to Supermax, from the team behind Spiritland for its Xmas Package.

Located underneath the King’s Cross pizzeria, there will be live DJs playing music to get you dancing and sharing platters of focaccia tray bakes, alongside a choice of authentic Italian antipasti including parmigiana polpette, bresaola carpaccio with parmesan, and montanara (deep-fried pizza), accompanied by a welcome Festive Negroni – a mix of gin, sweet vermouth, a cognac, fig liqueur and green walnut wine. The two-course menu plus cocktail and a glass of wine or beer comes in at £40 per person or enjoy with dessert canapes and a glass of premium Italian wine for £50 per person.

