A new round of strikes will be held today as the country’s year of industrial turmoil continues.

Employees of Royal Mail, university professors, and sixth-form college staff will participate in one of the largest walkouts on the same day.

Picket lines will be set up outside universities, colleges, and Royal Mail offices, with additional strikes planned in the run-up to Christmas.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is preparing seven more strikes in December, including one on Christmas Eve.

According to the union, its members will gather in London on December 9 for the “largest strike demonstration this country has ever seen.”

