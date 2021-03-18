Tommy Robinson has been accused of misusing supporters’ money, receiving hundreds of thousands of pounds in funding and donations despite declaring himself bankrupt.

This month he was listed on the insolvency register under his original name Stephen Christopher Lennon.

In just two months, Robinson received £425,000 in donations from his supporters, documents showed. He is also believed to have raised a much larger amount after being jailed for contempt of court in May 2018, despite an American group called Middle East Forum reportedly funding his defence.

Caolan Robertson, who worked for the far-right activist at the time claims that when drunk, Robinson would boast of being “f***ing loaded” and making “mad money”,

I have interviewed former employees and donors about where the money wenthttps://t.co/sx51mhp5Ry — Lizzie Dearden (@lizziedearden) March 17, 2021

He denies any misappropriation of donations, but the accusations were met with a no s*it sherlock response on social media.

Reactions

1.

Can't believe anti-woke activist Tommy Robinson took hundreds of grand from well-meaning racists and spent it all on cocaine and prostitutes. He seemed like such an upstanding guy! — RD Hale (@RDHale_) March 18, 2021

2.

No! Really?! You could have knocked me down with a hundredweight of nutty slack. https://t.co/73BJpWJnTn — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) March 17, 2021

3.

Always the ones that you least expect 🙄 https://t.co/rA3t9uOjOe — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 17, 2021

4.

What a shocker who’d a thunk it https://t.co/eW6Am26ItX — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 17, 2021

5.

“Can I have my money back Tommeh? You didn’t use it to do a racism” — Gina (@Saffiya_Khan1) March 17, 2021

6.

Who would have thought that the grifting hate goblin would be scamming his followers 😮 pic.twitter.com/HrQoYlVECu — Marmite Marmz 💙 (@marmitemarmz) March 17, 2021

7.

Next you’ll be telling me he doesn’t really care about FGM or women’s rights and is just using them to advance his Islamophobic agenda. Shocked, I tell you. I’m truly shocked. https://t.co/Np6BbUXBYh — Linda Marric (@Linda_Marric) March 17, 2021

8.

9.

Tommy Robinson is a convicted fraudster, anyone surprised. — Leftwing Revolt⚔❄ (@Leftwing_Revolt) March 17, 2021

10.

