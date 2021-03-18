Especially popular in the state of Maharashtra, India, dahi puri (dahi poori) is a form of chaat originating from the city of Mumbai. Served in mini puri shells, dahi puri is often confused with pani puri in the UK. A deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour, originating from the Indian subcontinent, puri (also spelled poori) is the base for both dahi puri and pani puri. While pani puri is filled with flavoured water, tamarind chutney, chaat masala, and potato; a typical dahi batata puri recipe will have a main filling of potato or chickpeas, plus tamarind chutney, green chutney, and beaten yoghurt. It’s also topped with crushed sev (fried gram flour vermicelli noodles) and chopped coriander. Most commonly served as breakfast, or as a snack, the result is a symphony of contrasting flavours and textures – sweet, sour, spicy, tangy; with the puri and sev adding crunch to contrast the softness of the filling.

Connaught Village restaurant, Bombay Palace, serves regional Indian cuisine. With branches in Beverly Hills, Kuala Lumpur, Toronto, and London, the Connaught Village branch has been celebrated for its Tandoori specialities since 1981. Highlights include curries, dal, rice, and freshly baked breads, straight from the tandoor. With a spacious, heated outdoor terrace, the restaurant plans to re-open on 12th April. Until then, however, Bombay Palace has shared its dahi batata puri recipe, which is easy to make at home, using pre-made puri shells. Each is filled with boiled potato, chickpeas, chilli, mango, homemade mint and coriander chutney, tamarind chutney, sweet yoghurt, and sev.

Dahi Batata Puri (Poori) Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Bombay Palace Ingredients 4 puri (poori)

1 tbsp sweet yoghurt

1 tbsp tamarind chutney readily available online

1 tbsp sev gram flour straws

1 tsp roasted cumin powder For the stuffing 50 g boiled potato chopped

25 g black chickpeas boiled

5 g ginger chopped

½ green chilli finely chopped and deseeded (optional)

5 g raw mango chopped

1 pinch chaat masala

1 pinch cumin seeds

5 g coriander chopped For the mint and coriander chutney 50 g fresh coriander leaves

25 g fresh Mint Leaves

1 pinch salt

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp lime juice To garnish Chopped coriander

Strawberry optional

Watermelon slices optional Instructions Blend all mint and coriander chutney ingredients together to make a fine chutney.

Mix all of the stuffing ingredients.

Tap the hollow puri (poori) shells gently with your finger and make holes in the centre.

Half fill the shells with the stuffing.

Add tamarind and mint chutney into each shell.

Add sweet yoghurt into each shell.

Top each shell with sev.

Apply the tamarind sauce to each shell, above the sev, in a light, thin circle.

Garnish with chopped coriander and strawberry and watermelon slices. Notes Tip: It should be served immediately after making as the shell will become soggy. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

