Rock star Eric Clapton has sparked further outrage online after claiming people who have had the Covid vaccine are victims of “mass formation hypnosis.”

It comes as Neil Young has told Spotify to delete his music from the streaming service over their partnership with Joe Rogan.

In a now-deleted letter posted on his website on Monday (24 January), the 76-year-old singer wrote that he does not appreciate Spotify’s affiliation with Rogan and his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which is spreading “false information” regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

Hypnosis

Clapton previously claimed he suffered “disastrous” side effects allegedly due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying his hands and feet were “either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless” and he feared he “would never play [the guitar] again.”

He also released an anti-lockdown single, “Stand and Deliver”, with Van Morrison in 2020.

Speaking to The Real Music Observer Clapton told the interviewer he didn’t get the “memo” – or information about “mass formation hypnoses” which began circulating among anti-vaxxers last year – when he received his vaccination.

“Then I started to realise there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet [professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium], talked about it,” Clapton continued. “And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then.”

“Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere,” he claimed, recalling “seeing little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising.”

Reactions

When did Eric Clapton become a moron? https://t.co/h7Fg7Ex85Q — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 24, 2022

Says a dude who spent $16,000 a week shooting heroin back in the 70's. https://t.co/u80rgB9hCc — Colin Lougheed (@Colin_Lougheed) January 24, 2022

Why can't he just STFU and retire gracefully? I sang one of his songs to my wife at our wedding reception! I'm sorry I did now. https://t.co/R47d8bFEVr — TimTheEnchanter 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️⚛️💉💉💉✊🏼 (@TimTheGodmocker) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile in crazy town https://t.co/0z288FkJf4 — Max Bunzel (@Maxbunzel) January 25, 2022

Who knew the transition from heroin to psychedelics was so seamless https://t.co/CIyNOsvMf4 — Los™️ (@losinvictus) January 24, 2022

Then somebody please tell Eric Clapton that the hospital ICUs are filled with un-hypnotized people. https://t.co/Ndc4DSL94p — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 24, 2022

Every time I see Eric Clapton trending… https://t.co/wbLhOXQ2ri pic.twitter.com/0VsVXc8dnP — Sarah Cooley (@SassyPriscilla) January 24, 2022

I typically do not rely on aging rock stars for health advice. — Christopher Cole (@ChrisACole) January 24, 2022

Call me crazy, but it seems to me there are better sources for health and science guidelines than guitar players.

/smh — Ultraslack (@realUltraslack) January 24, 2022

Oh and there is this…

Eric Clapton stupidity check-in:



Still stupid. https://t.co/ShTMwOW2By — thee anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) January 25, 2022

