An article in the Times has left people with their heads in their hands, after a Professor said that white, privately educated boys are the new disadvantaged.

Professor David Abulafia said that the culture wars had made being “white”, “male” and “privileged” terms of disapproval in university admissions.

He wrote in The Spectator: “It is vital to remember that admitting students is all about individuals. University admissions have become another site for culture wars in which ‘white’, ‘male’ and ‘privileged’ are terms of disapproval, linked together to justify injustice.

“Imagined class must not determine admissions. School names should probably be omitted from application forms. Penalising applicants for their parents’ choice of school strips the pupil of any agency. It is a betrayal of the principles by which a great university has flourished.”

“At the moment the really disadvantaged candidates are arguably the white males from outstanding independent schools. If they are rejected by their first-choice college and placed in the ‘pool’ so other colleges can look at their application, they nearly all sink without trace.

“So they go instead to Durham, St Andrews, Bristol and other Russell Group universities, excellent places — but, as Toope has hinted, they too are under pressure to cut numbers from certain types of school. One head talked to me about a potential brain drain as some of the best and brightest head to Harvard and Princeton, maybe never to return to Britain.”

Reactions

Well, this was received like a turd in the post…

1.

*Bangs head against wall forever*



One of the complaints here is that *only* 48 Etonians got into Oxbridge last year.



Which is roughly the total number of students on free school meals who get in every year.

https://t.co/aByBD633UB — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) May 13, 2022

2.

Unbelievable levels of entitlement needed to justify this absurd view… https://t.co/7lgZXIUlXx — Jason Arthur (@Jason_Arthur) May 13, 2022

3.

Wasn't aware The Times were doing a comedy bit now, but here you gohttps://t.co/CNNbInoqs6 — Ehlyah (@Ehlyah) May 13, 2022

4.

I’m speechless. Truly. Someone please explain to me how children who are rich, white, male and go to private school are disadvantaged? https://t.co/d993wYtpu1 — Kayleigh Fraser (@kayleighfjourno) May 13, 2022

5.

Read this, so you don't have to. They are merely going to St Andrews or Durham or Bristol, which are all brilliant unis for various subjects. Literally St Andrews was my second choice to read Philosophy after Durham.



https://t.co/N71yOPg8pN — Michaela Makusha (@MakushaMichaela) May 13, 2022

6.

Quick ! Call Bono and Bob Geldof ! We need to support these poor downtrodden boys who are having to go to their second- choice Universities! https://t.co/aixJ89fgah — BlackSheepLad💙💛- ‘Another Love Song’ out now!!! (@blacksheeplad) May 13, 2022

7.

With all due respect; fuck off and when you’ve fucked off enough, go fuck off some more. https://t.co/1bY7i1tjvi — James (@JamesFl) May 13, 2022

8.

9.

I’ve never heard someone say so many wrong things, one after another, consecutively, in a row



https://t.co/joQMiWQLPn — Jayne Taylor (@JayneCETaylor) May 13, 2022

10.

I must be wonderful to be part of that section of society who possesses the mental agility to simultaneously think that racism does not exist, while constantly claiming to be victims of it.



https://t.co/Aao0z3bSlN — James Wong (@Botanygeek) May 13, 2022

Maybe at times like this we should remind ourselves of the legendary Kath Burke’s reply to Helena Bonham Carter, who had been moaning about being pretty and posh holding her…back.

Over to you Kathy!

In the 90's, before Twitter, one had to express oneself through the letters page of Time Out pic.twitter.com/IfojETpGnM — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) October 27, 2016

Related: Eton schoolboys launch ‘Leggit’ protest over fears for future of hunting society