The Metropolitan Police breached the rights of organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard with its handling of the planned event, High Court judges have ruled.

Reclaim These Streets (RTS) proposed a socially-distanced vigil for the 33-year-old, who was murdered by former Met officer Wayne Couzens, near to where she went missing in Clapham, south London, in March last year.

The four women who founded RTS and planned the vigil brought a legal challenge against the force over its handling of the event, which was also intended to be a protest about violence against women.

They withdrew from organising the vigil after being told by the force they would face fines of £10,000 each and possible prosecution if the event went ahead, and a spontaneous vigil and protest took place instead.

Jessica Leigh, Anna Birley, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler argued that decisions made by the force in advance of the planned vigil amounted to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and said the force did not assess the potential risk to public health.

In a ruling on Friday, two senior judges upheld their claim, finding that the Met’s decisions in the run up to the event were “not in accordance with the law”.

Reaction

Reaction to the judgement flooded in:

Reclaim These Streets said:

“Today’s judgment is a victory for women.

“Last March, women’s voices were silenced.

“Today’s judgment conclusively shows that the police were wrong to silence us.

“The decisions and actions by the Met Police in the run-up to the planned vigil for Sarah Everard last year were unlawful and the judgment sets a powerful precedent for protest rights.

“We came together, one year and one day ago, to organise a vigil on Clapham Common because Sarah Everard went missing from our neighbourhood.

“We felt sad and afraid.

“We were angry that women still weren’t safe and we were tired of the burden to stay safe always weighing on our shoulders.

“We organised it because as women we needed a space to stand together in solidarity, grief and defiance.

“And above all we organised it because it’s wrong that women face violence and harassment every single day.

“We couldn’t have imagined the far-reaching implications of our decision to organise, and certainly never imagined we would be here in the High Court a year later – but we couldn’t stand by in the face of the Met Police’s determination to prevent women from exercising their human right to protest.

“We feel vindicated by today’s judgment.”

Punchy statement from 'Reclaim These Streets':



-Met had 'total disregard for women's human rights'.

-'Decision making was flawed at every single step of the process'.

-'They dug in their heels, closed ranks and got the law wrong again'.https://t.co/cMvOhXg4Gi — Joe Pike (@joepike) March 11, 2022

A reminder that @pritipatel sent out an enforcement call by memo pic.twitter.com/ko1jQptkQs — Ant (@M0kujin) March 11, 2022

To those who loved Sarah Everard & the 1000s of other women killed by men, I’m sorry I couldn’t stop the men who did it

But I promise you that I won’t stop trying — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 3, 2022

A Met Police Officer raped & killed Sarah Everard.



Women protested against male violence against women.



Male Met Police officers tackled women to the ground for doing so, violating their protest rights.



Boris Johnson & Priti Patel backed the Met Police.https://t.co/FRImMbnkch — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) March 11, 2022

A judge has ruled that the Met Police breached the organisers of Sarah Everard vigil’s rights to protest.



Women were silenced as the force considered ‘perceived reputational risks’ rather than public health.



A stark reminder as we face tougher laws against protest in the UK. https://t.co/fBRaN2CLtK — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) March 11, 2022

For a full summary of what the judgment means, please see here: pic.twitter.com/37JIy1YN41 — Reclaim These Streets (@ReclaimTS) March 11, 2022

Oh good news, how I’ve missed you. Met Police breached rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers, High Court judges rule https://t.co/FjeFxiJzPU — Francesca Steele (@francescasteele) March 11, 2022

“Last March, women's voices were silenced. Today's judgment conclusively shows that the police were wrong to silence us.” – Theodora Middleton, solicitor for ⁦@ReclaimTS⁩



Congratulations to all involved in bringing this important case https://t.co/MKzMhNY4hz — Oliver Carter (@olivercarterIM) March 11, 2022

Some good news! In the case of the Women vs the Met Police, in which the police tried to silence the Sarah Everard vigil, the Women won 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Tr1NDarNQ9 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 11, 2022

The High Court has ruled against the Met Police's decision to try and shut down last year's Clapham Common vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.



The Government should take heed and drop its Policing Bill, which would give the police new powers that undermine our right to protest. — Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) March 11, 2022

Related: ‘Too little progress’: 125 women killed in year since Everard murder