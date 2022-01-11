How was your Covid lockdown?

Did a loved one die? Did you struggle with mental health issues? Did you live in fear? Did you buy a Rolls-Royce?

I’m guessing the answer is one or possibly all of them, except buying a car for an eye-watering sum.

However, during the pandemic the rich got richer, a lot richer. For example, the 400 richest Americans added $4.5 trillion to their wealth last year, a 40 per cent bump.

Nice work if you can get it.

So there was a lot of cash splashing around in the money stratosphere, well out of the reach of our grubby hands.

What do you do when you have a few million burning a hole in your pocket? Buy a Rolls-Royce, of course.

However, the boss of the luxury car firm chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös says the coronavirus is to thank for it.

He said the pandemic led many people to be reminded of their own mortality so they bought a car.

I had the same feeling and bought a bottle of gin.

Life is short

Müller-Ötvös told the Guardian: “Many people witnessed people in their community dying from Covid and that made them think life can be short and you’d better live now rather than postpone until a later date.

“That has helped Rolls-Royce.”

He added: “It is very much due to Covid that the entire luxury business is booming worldwide,” he said.

“People couldn’t travel a lot, they couldn’t invest a lot into luxury services…and there is quite a lot of money accumulated that is spent on luxury goods.”

Reactions

Well, the news of a bumper year for the company really put a spring into my step this morning, so I’m golden, but it seems I’m the only one…

1.

Or how the elites cope with covid whilst awaiting their Rolls Royce. pic.twitter.com/XSwTc2lfeT — WAYLANDER. (@Wayland46518597) January 10, 2022

2.

Why didn't all y'all tell me that the best way to getting through the COVID-19 pandemic was by snagging a Roller?



I wonder if it's too late for me to jump on the Rolls-Royce bandwagon…..??😅😅😅😅https://t.co/h6ks0YCH4C — John Obeto II (@2Obeto) January 10, 2022

3.

Some people have more money than sense. They've not helped people in need and wrecked the environment at the same time. https://t.co/JNgCR0tqdJ — Giada #FBPE #Resist 3.5% 🌊🇪🇺 (@GirlGiada) January 10, 2022

4.

Finally, the silver lining to Covid…



Rolls-Royce: Covid has spurred record sales of our cars https://t.co/pyTz5FdIV2 — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) January 10, 2022

5.

When I saw what was happening in our communities the first thing I thought was let’s go and spend £200k on a Rolls Royce! Apparently record numbers did look at what was going on and bought a ⁦@RollsRoyce⁩

https://t.co/Lh6u02nyOL — Philip Fowler (@philipfowler) January 10, 2022

6.

Latest 'levelling up' news:

As the poor get poorer in the pandemic, as they get infected more, hospitalised more and die more, so the response of the rich is to reflect that life is short and to buy more Rolls Royces over the last year than ever before.https://t.co/WsAEJ1vim1 — Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) January 10, 2022

7.

8.

Funnily enough I have not placed an order. — andyinHolland (@AndySkelson) January 11, 2022

