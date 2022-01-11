A terrifying new gun-toting drone was announced on Monday.

The so-called SMASH Dragon can carry and fire assault and sniper rifles – and even 40mm grenades.

Israeli-based Smart Shooter say the system features combat-proven technology that ensures “precise target elimination.”

They explain: “Extremely lightweight and therefore allowing long mission endurance, SMASH Dragon integrates a unique stabilisation concept with the SMASH technology that enables the system to accurately hit static and moving targets while flying.”

Algorithms

The remotely operated drone features proprietary target acquisition and tracking algorithms, as well as sophisticated computer vision capabilities.

Smart Shooter say the system successfully completed live firing tests and is currently under advanced stages of development.

Michal Mor, Smart Shooter CEO, explains: “Smart Shooter’s SMASH technology offers precise elimination of threats at ground, air and sea.

“We are now happy to offer the same precise, combat-proven target engagement technology mounted on an unmanned aerial platform that can be controlled from a distance.

“When it comes to drones, platform weight is a critical factor as it impacts mission endurance and cost, and we are proud to announce that the extremely lightweight SMASH Dragon meets this criterion.”

