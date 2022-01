Observe Veganuary with a slice of this super easy no-bake vegan cheesecake. It can be made in just 15 minutes (plus chilling time) and should be a strong contender for your go-to cheesecake recipe. Unlike so many cheesecake recipes, this vegan cheesecake doesn’t require any cooking time, just chilling in the fridge (or freezer) until set.

With minimal ingredients, effort, and time, this no-bake vegan cheesecake is smooth and creamy, starting with a base of blitzed cashews, almonds and dates (ideally Medjool). The filling is also incredibly versatile, with a base of blended cashew nuts, coconut milk, maple syrup or agave nectar, melted coconut oil, and just a splash of vanilla extract. A dash of cocoa powder can be added to make a chocolate vegan cheesecake, or simply enjoy the cheesecake as it comes, garnished with a handful of berries, or a drizzle of sauce.

The base also consists of just a few ingredients: cashews, almonds, coconut oil, dates (ideally Medjool), and a whisper of sea salt. The dates lend a wonderful richness alongside the nuts.

It’s also a good idea to taste your filling before adding it to the base, giving you even more control over the final dish.

If there are any leftovers, the no-bake vegan cheesecake can be stored in the fridge for a few days. Remove up to 20 minutes before slicing and eating.

No-Bake Vegan Cheesecake A perfect, fuss-free vegan dessert. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Jon Hatchman Equipment 8-inch spring form cake pan

Food processor Ingredients For the base 80 g raw cashew nuts

80 g almonds peeled or flaked

10 dates pitted

2 tbsp coconut oil melted

Sea salt For the filling 300 g cashew nuts soaked in boiling water for 15 minutes, then drained and rinsed

120 ml vegan maple syrup or agave nectar

120 ml coconut milk

120 ml coconut oil melted

Sea salt To garnish (optional) Berries such as strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, redcurrants, etc. Makes: 8 inch 8 x 8 inch round Instructions Line an 8-inch spring form cake pan with cling film.

Add the base almonds and cashews to a food processor and pulse until the nuts resemble coarse crumbs. Add the dates and blitz again until combined. Add the coconut oil and a punch of salt, then pulse once more until well combined.

Transfer the base to the lined pan and push down to make sure the base is even. Place in the refrigerator to set while you prepare the filling.

To make the filling, add the soaked cashews to the food processor and pulse until fairly smooth. Pour in the coconut milk and pulse again. Then add the maple syrup or agave nectar and a pinch of salt, then pulse until well-combined. While the food processor’s motor is running, slowly pour 120ml coconut oil into the filling mixture. Continue to blitz until perfectly smooth.

Pour the filling over the base, in the cake pan, then refrigerate for around 2 hours until set. Alternatively set in the freezer for 40-60 minutes, if you’re in a hurry.

Optionally garnish each slice with a handful of berries. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

