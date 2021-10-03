Boris Johnson has been pictured out for a run on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester this morning- wearing running shorts and a suit shirt.

The prime minister, who is believed to be still on a health kick following his Covid scare last year, was seen getting his steps in before appearing on the Andrew Marr show ahead of the conference.

But it was his attire that caught the attention of most people on social media.

Pictured: Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes for a run on the first day of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.



📸: REUTERS/Toby Melville pic.twitter.com/k3IAYp2kfb — Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) October 3, 2021

His white suit shirt was tucked into running shorts, with smart shoes in place of proper running trainers.

As the Mirror’s Mikey Smith pointed out, it’s not the first time the PM has been spotted running in a shirt, or indeed those shoes.

A little research reveals it’s not the first time Boris Johnson has been running in a shirt. Or, indeed, those shoes. pic.twitter.com/U1Jda6lwE5 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 3, 2021

UK’s fight against obesity

Last year Johnson enlisted the services of a celebrity personal trainer as he worked to shed some weight after recovering from coronavirus.

He was snapped near Westminster with fitness expert Harry Jameson, and again during a cold snap in the winter.

The prime minister has admitted he was “too fat” before his time in hospital.

He is said to have become “more interventionist” in his thinking about the UK’s fight against obesity since his illness.

He was also reported – when asked how to avoid coronavirus – to have replied: “Don’t be a fatty in your 50s.”

Reaction

Fortunately, The prime minister avoided a terrible fashion faux pas by remembering his jogging cufflinks https://t.co/d5hDexljtd — NewsThump (@newsthump) October 3, 2021

Boris Johnson pictured running away from any hard questions in Manchester this morning. #marr #BorisJohnsonMustGo pic.twitter.com/DQZo1AQYFp — Con Mac (@ConinMackin) October 3, 2021

Big Bryan Robson vibes here 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/h0I8PmszRX — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylor15) October 3, 2021

