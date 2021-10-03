Three Labour MPs are reportedly considering defecting to the Conservatives due to disillusionment with Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

According to reports in The Mail on Sunday, a handful of MPs decided to ‘open lines of communication’ with Tory whips about switching parties at the party conference last week.

They are understood to be in despair at Sir Keir’s failure to make inroads into Boris Johnson’s opinion poll lead – with just 28 per cent of voters saying they think Sir Keir looks like a prime minister in waiting.

They are also upset at Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner branding the Conservatives as ‘racist’ and ‘scum’.

If the MPs did ‘cross the floor’ to join the Tory Party it would be the first time since Reg Prentice defected in 1977, and would come as a crushing blow to the new leader as he looks to coax back votes ‘lent’ to the Conservatives in 2019 in Red Wall seats.

Early reaction to the news can be found below:

I would like to make clear that I'm not one of the three Labour MPs rumoured to be defecting to the Tory party. My clear aim is to turn the Labour party into the Tory party, so what would be the point? — Sir Keir Starmer's Banal and Uncontentious Tweets (@StarmerBanal) October 3, 2021

I’m not saying it’s true, because I don’t know , but, if three Labour MPs are indeed planning to defect to the Tories, I seriously would like to know ,which of the current Tory Hyphen instigated crises currently being inflicted on the UK is their favourite? — Joe 🇪🇺 #RightToLove #Disabled #FBDR #FBRTL (@BlokeOnWheels) October 2, 2021

Trying to guess the identities of the three Labour MPs considering defecting to the Tories is nigh on impossible, given there are so few we can definitely rule out. — Frank Owen's Legendary Paintbrush 🟨🟥🥀🇵🇸 (@WarmongerHodges) October 3, 2021

Is it just possible this is a story that Johnson and his PR people have simply made up? https://t.co/hF25ZBVPDr — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) October 3, 2021

That will be Starmer, Philips and ??? https://t.co/5m9aQAc78E — SakrRuth🇵🇸 🟨🟥 #StayAlertToToryBullshit 3.5 💙 (@SakrRuth) October 2, 2021

