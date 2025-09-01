The number of small boat crossings to the UK in August fell to the lowest level since 2019, the Home Office has said.

So far in 2025, the number of irregular migrants arriving in the UK has been at record levels.

But in August, there were 55 small boat crossings in the Channel, a drop from 75 for the same period last year, the Home Office announced on Monday.

The Financial Times reports that this figure is the lowest total since 2019, when it stood at 34.

The last few weeks have seen anti-immigration protests and asylum-seeker hotels dominate headlines. As Reform continue to lead the polls, Labour and Keir Starmer have been under pressure to crackdown on immigration into the UK.

In the government’s latest attempt at cracking down on immigration numbers, home secretary Yvetter Cooper is set to announce on Monday a tightening of family reunion rules for asylum seekers.

Cooper is expected to tell MPs that successful asylum seekers will face stricter tests before they can bring family to the UK. This will include tests on financial stability, English language fluency and the length of the time they have been in the UK.

But the latest figures on small boat crossings will be used by the home secretary as evidence that her party are succeeding in their plans to “smash the gangs.”

Last week, the government won an appeal against a High Court ruling that a hotel in Essex would no longer be allowed to house asylum seekers.

And on Sunday, four people were arrested at an anti-immigration protest at Canary Wharf shopping centre.