Every MP is being issued with four guys passes to skip the 30-hour queue to see the Queen in Westminster Hall after a ruling by the Black Rod,

It comes as people from across the UK and the world have been queueing from as early as Monday to get in line on Albert Embankment. The line is currently approximately 4.3 miles long and the nearest landmark to the end is Bermondsey Beach.

Commons officials are being allowed to queue jump as well and bring one guest.

However cleaners, security staff, workmen and caterers involved in setting up the massive operation will have to queue with the public, reports LBC.

Are the MPs busy? Not really as you can see from the tweet below.

Since July 22, Parliament has only sat for 4 days – excluding 2 extra days devoted to tributes to Queen.



That means between July 22 and October 17, when Parliament had been expected to return, it would only have sat for between 5 and 7 ‘normal’ days in total.



(h/t @danbloom1) https://t.co/RHhDVWsOCT — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 14, 2022

Reactions

It hasn’t gone down very well.

1.

MP's taking the 'commoner' out of the House of Commons. How is their job any more important than anyone else's? I get it for the PM and Leader of the Opposition. But that's it. https://t.co/HSNGC9Hyg2 — D.Emery (@DemeryUK) September 15, 2022

2.

Typical! The MPs are on holiday but the get to jump the queue and bring four guests. They should be in Parliament dealing with the crisis we are in. https://t.co/Jh0oL4GrF7

MPs skip queue to see Queen lying in state – while general public wait for hours pic.twitter.com/ZDDGmd5cGj — Annette Scambler (@annettescambler) September 15, 2022

3.

MPs demonstrating the rules don’t apply to themhttps://t.co/PCeqmNHPhk

MPs skip queue to see Queen lying in state – while general public wait for hours pic.twitter.com/1QUNqq9Gzb — theresa 🇪🇺🇬🇧 #FBPE #FBPPR #EnoughIsEnough (@magiecarew) September 15, 2022

4.

5.

The last few days have been a potpourri of "abuse of privilege". What's new? https://t.co/IwIX4KQwVg — Dan Stephens (@_danstephens_) September 15, 2022

6.

Fair point?

If I were in a queue for 12 hours then the last person I'd want to be stood next to all that time would be a politician, so this is probably not the worst thing in the world — stvnchrltn (@TwoSliceToaSter) September 15, 2022

