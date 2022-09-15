Every MP is being issued with four guys passes to skip the 30-hour queue to see the Queen in Westminster Hall after a ruling by the Black Rod,
It comes as people from across the UK and the world have been queueing from as early as Monday to get in line on Albert Embankment. The line is currently approximately 4.3 miles long and the nearest landmark to the end is Bermondsey Beach.
Commons officials are being allowed to queue jump as well and bring one guest.
However cleaners, security staff, workmen and caterers involved in setting up the massive operation will have to queue with the public, reports LBC.
Are the MPs busy? Not really as you can see from the tweet below.
Reactions
It hasn’t gone down very well.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Fair point?
Related: Watch: How can we believe a word Government says about Northern Ireland Protocol?