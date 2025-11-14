Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Vladimir Putin is plotting a big war in Europe in 2029 or 2030.

In an urgent message shared to X, Zelenskyy said that the Russian leader is looking for another land grab on the continent, and that Nato must be prepared for a ‘war scenario’.

“Given the situation on the battlefield, we don’t see Russia wanting to stop,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“The problem is that when we look at the Russian military industry, we see that they are increasing their production. In our assessment, they want to continue this war.

“We think that if we push hard, the Russians will need a pause. But we have to recognise that they want a big war, they are preparing to be able to start such a big war in 2029 or 2030 – in this period – on the European continent.”

He went on to say that European powers need to think about how to stop them in their tracks in Ukraine.

“I think that we have to think about how to stop them now in Ukraine,” he wrote.

“But also to do everything to decrease their capabilities. Not to give them money, which they still can get from energy. And not to give them weapons.”

Zelenskyy’s comments come as countries across Europe are boosting their military numbers.

Poland recently announced that they are to train 400,000 civilians basic military, medical, and cyber-resilience skills in the ‘largest military readiness effort’ since World War II.

Germany has also agreed on a new military plan to boost troop numbers.

Under the new military service plan, all 18-year-old men will be required to complete a suitability questionnaire and, starting in 2027, undergo medical screening.