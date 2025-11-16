This is either one of the most subversive acts of irony ever witnessed at a mass gathering, or perhaps more likely, one massive mixed message. British immigrants living in Benidorm took part in the annual Fancy Dress Parade this week – choosing some interesting subject matter.

Benidorm parade filled with anti-immigrant sentiment

The parade has become a yearly tradition in the Spanish coastal town, and this year, thousands people are believed to have taken part in the festivities. Though there are no specific themes, a significant cohort of attendees decided to make their outfits politically relevant.

Some even dressed as members of Hamas. Meanwhile, chants of ‘Keir Starmer is a w****r’ also swirled through the streets. However, there was one element of the get-together that raised a few eyebrows – in the shape of the anti-immigration banners and flags.

As said before. There’s certainly a layer or two of irony to this if you’re doing this in Benidorm. The fully-fledged cultural takeover led by British holidaymakers and immigrants over the last few decades has rendered the town unrecognisable from its previous form.

Watch: Brits take to Spanish streets to protest immigration back home

The chanting, as catchy as it was, didn’t exactly have a Mediterranean twang to it. Nonetheless, several groups waded through the crowds in inflatable dinghies, Union Jacks were emblazoned with ‘Stop The Boats’, and other UK-related flags were proudly flown during the parade.

This is Benidorm RIGHT NOW



🎶Keir Starmer's a W@nker🎶 pic.twitter.com/aInGE03wEO — RaiseTheColours.org (@RTCORGUK) November 13, 2025

Just some British patriots in Benidorm, taking over a street in Spain to shout in their own language about unwanted foreigners. It’s a blessing that they are too thick to understand irony. pic.twitter.com/qNGTD3bWtA — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 14, 2025

Benidorm parade sparks online debate

On social media, the parade has been both mocked and defended. Those in the latter camp have argued that the event was entirely peaceful, and say their concerns about immigration to the UK remain valid. It is, however, one hell of contextual juxtaposition.

Benidorm has become a favourite among British immigrants due to its warmer climate and more affordable costs of living. The town has had pretty much all of its previous identity stripped away as a direct consequence – a complaint that is frequently heard in UK’s immigration debate.