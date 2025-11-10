As I’m writing these words, an RAF jet of some description has just flown overhead. Training? Probably. But unfortunately for me, I’ve spent the last hour asking AI about WW3 so the droning sound of its powerful engine isn’t exactly what I was hoping for tonight.

ChatGPT has exploded in recent years. AI has transformed from the spooky idea of 20th century science fiction, to the app in which we ask all of our most stupid questions.

In recent weeks I have asked ChatGPT for help on everything from making a vindaloo to building me a decent acca. The vindaloo? Delicious. The acca? Total failure.

But tonight we’re asking ChatGPT a bigger question. How would World War Three begin?

First up, ChatGPT refused to give an answer when asked when it would begin. Instead, it argued: “World War Three wouldn’t begin with a declaration. It would begin with a misunderstanding.”

Then ChatGPT gave me five possible beginnings for WW3.

Here’s what they said (this section is in ChatGPT’s own words).

1. Russia vs NATO — the accidental shoot-down

“A jet crosses into the wrong airspace. A warning becomes a missile. Article 5 panic follows.”

Why it could happen: Russia continues to probe NATO airspace and test alliance reactions.

2. Taiwan — a collision, not an invasion

“Two ships scrape paint in the Taiwan Strait. Pride gets involved. Every navy in the Pacific moves.”

Why it could happen: Taiwan remains the world’s most likely major-power war flashpoint.

3. Middle East — Israel vs Iran chain reaction

“One missile. Ten responses. Trade routes close. Allies get dragged in.”

Why it could happen: The region has already shown how one strike turns into many.

4. Ukraine spillover into NATO

“Indirect support becomes direct involvement.”

Why it could happen: A single mis-hit inside NATO territory could force a response.

5. Cyberattack on critical infrastructure

“A blackout hits a major capital. Attribution unclear. Someone responds with missiles.”

Why it could happen: Cyber warfare is now treated like conventional attack.

But just how close are we really?

And then the ChatGPT wrote one final sentence.

“World War Three begins not because someone decides to start it, but because no one decides to stop it.”

Not inevitable. Just plausible. And plausibility is far scarier.