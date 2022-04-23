A psychic night at a pub in Lincoln had to be postponed this week due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
According to Lincolnite reports the Plough was set to host an ‘experience’ evening on Monday April 25th, but it was shelved due to reasons neither they nor their acts had foreseen.
The event was initially advertised by saying three “amazing and approved” psychics, Bernicia, Louise Davies and Stuart Michael, would offer messages from loved ones, guidance, and future predictions.
It will be rearranged soon, the pub says, possibly on a day that contains the letters D, A and Y.
