A GB News broadcaster stirred controversy on social media after comparing NHS staff eating pizza to parties held in government premises during lockdown.

Sophie Corcoran posted a picture of Whittington Health staff enjoying a Domino’s with the caption: “How is this any different to cake at the office?”

Boris Johnson has used the excuse that he didn’t realise a gathering in the Cabinet Room “just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy” could amount to a breach of the rules.

But as Peter Stefanovic pointed out, if that was the case, why would the prime minister’s wife and decorator be taking part?

Corcoran’s supposed allegation that NHS workers were also in breach of the rules seems to be embarrassingly thin, especially given that the picture was taken on 18th March, before any coronavirus lockdown rules were introduced.

Needless to say, the picture didn’t go down well on social media.

Perhaps you should delete your tweet since the photo was taken on 18 March 2020, before any coronavirus lockdown was introduced. pic.twitter.com/U65EZTEF3W — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) April 23, 2022

This image is from this BBC article. This is not a party. It's NHS workers being fed pic.twitter.com/aXaNHc4CCo — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 22, 2022

Hi Sophie and @tomhfh



See this from @WhitHealth whose staff you had a go at with his made up tweet



They are being very gracious herehttps://t.co/WbqmmiMVHc — Vivek Khashu (@VivekKhashu) April 22, 2022

Related: Why shaky Wakey could be the final nail in the coffin for Boris