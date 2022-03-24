The lack of support for low-income families in the Chancellor’s spring statement leaves more than one million Britons on the verge of “absolute poverty”, a think tank has said.

It comes as a Professor of Political Economy was so angered by the chancellor’s plans that he wrote a blistering thread that has gone viral.

Resolution Foundation, a living standards think tank, warned Rishi Sunak’s measures represented a “big but poorly targeted policy package” which does not do enough to aid the families who have been hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis.

In his Commons statement, Mr Sunak announced a 5p cut in fuel duty and an increase in the threshold at which people pay national insurance contributions, benefiting around 30 million workers with a tax cut worth more than £330.

Resolution Foundation’s analysis states: “Considering all income tax changes to thresholds and rates announced by Rishi Sunak, only those earning between £49,100 and £50,300 will actually pay less income tax in 2024-25, and only those earning between £11,000 and £13,500 will pay less tax and national insurance.

“Of the 31 million people in work, around 27 million (seven-in-eight workers) will pay more in income tax and (national insurance) in 2024-25.”

Micheal Jacobs, a professor of political economy at SPERI at the University of Sheffield, took to Twitter and tore apart Sunak’s spring statement and it has been retweeted and liked thousands of times already.

I am normally content to RT others' hot takes, but I am so shocked and appalled at @RishiSunak's Spring Statement I have been moved to comment. A short thread. /1 — Michael Jacobs (@michaelujacobs) March 23, 2022

By far the most important announcement was the one Sunak didn't make. Faced with an energy cost crisis which will plunge 10 million into fuel poverty, Sunak provided nothing to low income households on benefits and pensions. /2 — Michael Jacobs (@michaelujacobs) March 23, 2022

On the contrary: by uprating benefits and pensions only by the 3.1% which was last October’s inflation rate, not the 7% + which will be the inflation rate over the next few months, Sunak has directly made 9 million of the poorest people around £500 poorer. /3 — Michael Jacobs (@michaelujacobs) March 23, 2022

And this huge income cut comes on top of the £1000 a year Sunak took from Universal Credit recipients in the autumn when he withdrew the £20 a week pandemic uplift. So this is a total c£1700 hit to the incomes of the UK’s poorest households. /4 — Michael Jacobs (@michaelujacobs) March 23, 2022

Sunak trumpeted his raising of the threshold at which National Insurance contributions begin to be paid. But remember, most benefit recipients do not pay NI as their incomes are too low. Neither do pensioners. So they do not benefit from this at all. /5 — Michael Jacobs (@michaelujacobs) March 23, 2022

Most benefit recipients do not own a car. So they do not benefit from the fuel duty cut. They do not pay income tax, so will not benefit from the 1p cut in 2024. We have no idea if they will benefit from the £500m Sunak gave local councils. /6 — Michael Jacobs (@michaelujacobs) March 23, 2022

Sunak’s statement was obviously aimed at Tory MPs whose support he wants in a future leadership election. But if this callous treatment of people on low incomes – by a Chancellor who is a millionaire – is what will attract their support, they should be ashamed. /7 — Michael Jacobs (@michaelujacobs) March 23, 2022

Following up this morning he noted: “After the shocking attack on poorer households in yesterday’s #SpringStatement2022 it is notable that most of today’s newspapers (including those on the right) are acknowledging that @rishisunak has done a terrible thing.”

After the shocking attack on poorer households in yesterday’s #SpringStatement2022 it is notable that most of today’s newspapers (including those on the right) are acknowledging that @rishisunak has done a terrible thing. https://t.co/rcxKsmU4jB — Michael Jacobs (@michaelujacobs) March 24, 2022

