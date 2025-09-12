A clip of jon Stewart hitting out at Republican’s for their hypocrisy on gun violence earlier this year has gone viral again following Charlie Kirk’s death.

Right-wing activist Kirk died this week after he was shot in the neck whilst speaking at an event at a Utah university.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s death, there has been plenty of discussion around gun control and gun violence in the US.

This has prompted a clip of Jon Stewart earlier this year being reshared online.

In the clip, from the opening monologue of a Daily Show episode in June, Stewart highlighted the disproportionate response by MAGA Republicans against crimes by undocumented immigrants compared to homegrown gun violence,

In a powerful speech to camera, Stewart said: “Violence should never be accepted, it should never be tolerated — but that’s for their issue.”

He then listed dozens of mass shootings from the last 25 years in America, that funnily enough never got the same level of angry response from Republicans.

Resharing the clip on X this week, one person wrote: "One death is too many.

“But they sure love blaming Democrats.”

FUCK YES!!!



One death is too many.



WAIT FOR IT — Jon Stewart names off numerous school shootings that the right wing MAGA cultists don't seem to be bothered with.



But they sure love blaming Democrats — even when the shooter hasn't been identified nor apprehended.



pic.twitter.com/ljRAJVALb3 — Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) September 12, 2025

The main suspect in Kirk’s killing has since been arrested, and has been named as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.