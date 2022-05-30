More than 70,000 big Jubilee lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, but one sport where the Queen has become a focus is Stonehenge.

An expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on June 5, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) previously said.

However, projecting images of the Queen on Stonehenge has not to been welcomed by all.

The Salisbury monument first became an important structure around 5,000 years ago.

Red deer, elk and wild boar would have roamed opened woodland and meadow-like clearings in the area of Stonehenge 4,000 years before the iconic standing stones were constructed, according to new research.

Scientists from the University of Southampton have examined Blick Mead, a Mesolithic archaeological site about a mile away, and found that the area had not been covered in dense, closed-canopy forests as previously thought.

Instead, they believe that it would have been populated by grazing animals and hunter-gatherers.

Reactions

1.

Hundreds of years before the dawn of history

Lived a strange race of people, the Royals

No one knows who they were or what they were doing

But their monarcy remains

Hewn into the living rock, of Stonehenge https://t.co/cpYldj85XI — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) May 30, 2022

2.

Nobody knows who they were.



Or what they were doing. https://t.co/euOBeHinbG — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 30, 2022

3.

This is nuts, or should I say, completely unhenged.. https://t.co/vk6oUJTBdr — Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) May 30, 2022

4.

At last the alter is prepared! BRING ON THE BLOOD SACRIFICES! https://t.co/3KqKe7i0Mh — PJ Holden (@pauljholden) May 30, 2022

5.

Something ancient and now pointless that we keep under the guise of tourism, projected onto stone henge — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) May 30, 2022

6.

Stonehenge as you’ve never seen it before, a trashy advertising board for the royal family. Seriously bad call for a world heritage site. — MHT 💙💛 (@MarieHeleneTho2) May 30, 2022

7.

Something that we have never been able to figure out the purpose of…



…projected onto stonehenge https://t.co/eOwhvTZIYe — Pete Wharmby (@commaficionado) May 30, 2022

8.

An archaic relic with suggested original functions that have all been made obsolete by subsequent methods, yet is still held in religious reverence by some (who often express this by dressing up in outlandish garb).



And so is Stonehenge. https://t.co/BdOr64zc4J — Unlimited Lives (@AlwaysRespawns) May 30, 2022

9.

The ritual has begun. https://t.co/0hdfe3IZZ8 — Lyle Rath (@LyleRath) May 30, 2022

10.

I don’t know who should be more embarrassed by this, Stone Henge or the Queen. https://t.co/sfYg0tfeFx — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 30, 2022

11.

One of the worst things I've seen in over a decade as an archaeologist a d heritage consultant. Whoever signed off on this should be sacrificed to the Old Gods. https://t.co/VJxPZM3fhI — Bela Lugosi's Dad (@unethicalprude) May 30, 2022

12.

Queens of the Stone Age https://t.co/uT2WW2kqJC — Rich (@Pibasedlifeform) May 30, 2022

13.

they made stonehenge look like a collection of commemorative pound shop lighters. https://t.co/P7JiOYJNcc — onlycans (@The__Biscuit) May 30, 2022

14.

We don't know exactly why and how Stonehenge was built, nor for what exact purpose. But I guarantee you, it was not for anything this fucking ridiculous. https://t.co/VQV6fROGIN — Hot Spoon Trick Proponent (@Jomegsallan) May 30, 2022

