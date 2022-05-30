A minister has urged councils to show “a little bit of flexibility” when it comes to issuing licences for street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Technology minister Chris Philp spoke about councils warning the public against hosting unauthorised Platinum Jubilee street celebrations this week.

Some councils which have required permission for people to hold street parties have already seen their deadlines pass.

Barnet Council in north London is one council which urged for residents to apply if they wanted to hold a street party. The deadline for an application was April 8.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich Council, in south-east London, also required residents to register their parties before March 25.

One person who isn’t a fan of council rules is GMB’s, Richard Madeley. He suggested that people ought to ignore their local council’s warnings and go ahead with plans anyway.

He said: “I just think if people want to have a party they should go ahead and have a party and worry about the fallout later.”

I watch (very briefly) Richard Madeley on GMB urging people to ignore the council and block roads for jubilee parties.

Only the other week he agreed the blocking bridges and oil depots should be illegal and those responsible be punished!

Typical dangerous, selfish tory propaganda — That fella Jeremy Corbyn was right. (@pete3291) May 30, 2022

When the government encourage us to block roads for jubilee street parties, can we rely on Richard Madeley to lament the irresponsibility of it all when an ambulance might need to get past? Or are pointless displays of jingoism more important than climate breakdown? — Sean Madden (@SeanMad88) May 24, 2022

Funny how closing roads without official sanction for the jubilee is OK, while climate change protesters who do the same thing are vilified, eh …? — Monsignor it's all Corbyn's fault. (@ItCorbyn) May 30, 2022

