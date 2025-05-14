A Margaret Thatcher festival is planned to take place in her home town later this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of her birth.

Britain’s first female prime minister was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, in 1925 and died in April 2013, aged 87.

In honour of the centenary of her birth, South Kesteven District Council is planning a series of events throughout the week of October 13.

Some of the ideas suggested for the festival included themed beers with names such as Iron Lady or Grantham Lass, which would “relate to the Thatcher experience,” according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service via the BBC.

However, details of the festival programme are still being finalised and little else has been confirmed.

The event could be called “The Festival of Thatcher,” council leader Ashley Baxter hinted.

Speaking at a finance and economic overview and scrutiny committee meeting this week, he said he hoped the event would give a fair representation of the former PM’s “impact on the UK and the world”.

Karen Whitfield, assistant director of leisure, culture and place at the council, described the anniversary as a “significant event for Grantham”.

Some online had their own ideas for how the festival could honour Thatcher’s legacy…

Over 18 only, no miners https://t.co/BS6WfqeKrT — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) May 14, 2025

Hopefully the Thatcher festival is privatised and sold to the lowest bidder. It's what she would've wanted and will hopefully go about as well as Thatcherism has. https://t.co/KJkm9nxBok — Murray Jones (@MurrayJones22) May 14, 2025

Related: Kemi Badenoch calls for massive Margaret Thatcher statue outside Parliament