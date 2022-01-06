The Catholic Church has managed to rub up cat and dog owners across the world in one fell swoop.

The Pope said humans who have pets instead of children are selfish in a bizarre tirade.

Many would argue we have more than enough people on the planet and resources are running dry.

However, it is worth pointing out Italy’s birth rate hit a 160-year low.

Birth rates in the country fell for the 12th consecutive year in 2020, reaching their lowest level since 1861.

During a general audience at the Vatican, the Pope said: “Today … we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.”

Pet keeping was “a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity”, he added. The consequence was that “civilisation grows old without humanity because we lose the richness of fatherhood and motherhood, and it is the country that suffers”.

Reactions

Well, this has really got a lot of people angry and pet owners made their feelings felt.

These were the not-so-cuddly responses…

has he heard of priests https://t.co/LHTgUEDGM4 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 5, 2022

World’s most powerful virgin makes an announcement from his jeweled throne https://t.co/1Tu3wtulST — Jude "Maw #5 Out 1/19 – And Then It's Over” Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 5, 2022

Churches that choose wealth and buildings over children…that’s okay though. — Ben (@Canhistoryrules) January 5, 2022

@Pontifex say it to his face pic.twitter.com/NkWWy89l2x — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) January 5, 2022

i only adopt dogs bc i can’t have one of my own. https://t.co/3OvoOLIm4q — kim (@KimmyMonte) January 5, 2022

i feel the same way about churches that don't pay taxes https://t.co/tPVvdDhhnC — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) January 5, 2022

would take massive balls for him to say this which luckily as a celibate guy he has https://t.co/jiOKKxun9J — joe (@mutablejoe) January 5, 2022

Conversely, those of us with kids AND pets – "exhausted fucking idiots" https://t.co/gV2Rr3CxDn — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) January 5, 2022

Drop my kids off with the pope for the weekend then see what he has to say come Monday. — Andi (@smiles_and_nods) January 6, 2022

The rich being mystified about why people aren’t having kids is a familiar genre but it coming from a guy who has none of his own and lives in a golden palace is a nice touch https://t.co/PSffejmup5 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 6, 2022

Sheesh. What am I then? I don’t even have pets. Then again I’m single and childfree. LIKE JESUS. https://t.co/slc0O6L1hE — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) January 6, 2022

Wonderful sentiment from a man who chose his career over having children. https://t.co/I5aSalXD4M — Tim Stevens (@Tim_Stevens) January 5, 2022

