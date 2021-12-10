London Underground’s famous poems have been replaced with a hilarious Siegfried Sassoon pastiche poking fun at last year’s alleged Downing Street Christmas parties.

An eagle-eyed tube passenger posted the picture on social media after controversy over festive gatherings in Number 10 continued to dominate the headlines.

The chief whip has insisted that Boris Johnson “will not have lied about any parties” in No 10, saying staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions.

Mark Spencer also claimed the prime minister can not know everything going on in Downing Street with its “hundreds of offices and rooms”.

Tube poem

But not everyone was buying the excuse.

On the London Underground, poems have been replaced with a cutting piece by Mark Grainger which tears into allegations about last year’s antics.

The poem begins with: “If I was posh, and blonde and hard of heart. I’d host a Christmas do at Downing Street.”

Before ending with: “And when drilling the denial with my staff, they’d rehearse the bald-faced lie- and laugh.”

I am told this is on the Tube today pic.twitter.com/QN0C9qqsR0 — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) December 9, 2021

Siegfried Sassoon

According to the author, although the pastiche was his work, he had nothing to do with it being placed on the tube network.

I'm the author, it's a reworking of a Siegfried Sassoon poem, and I didn't give permission for this but I'll allow it 😅 here's my original tweet: https://t.co/XEPXmoyO8L — Mark Grainger (@marktgrainger) December 9, 2021

The story was confirmed by a number of Twitter users.

I saw it earlier on the tube too. Says it all — Rhi D (@RhiD83) December 9, 2021

Much to the delight of the author:

You actually saw it? Great! I've been looking for confirmation that it's 'real' and not a doctored photo… — Mark Grainger (@marktgrainger) December 9, 2021

