Downing Street has responded to calls for the death penalty to be brought back after the sentencing of the Southport attacker.

The Government has dismissed calls – including by Reform UK – for capital punishment to be reintroduced after Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana, who had a history of violence and was reported for radicalisation, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 52 years.

Rudakubana murdered Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year.

He was jailed for a minimum of 52 years – meaning he will be nearly 70 before he can be considered for release.

Rudakubana will likely spend the rest of his life in prison Justice Goose said as he handed down the sentence in Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there are “no plans” to look at capital punishment.

He said: “Parliament abolished the death penalty more than 50 years ago and in free votes has consistently voted against it being restored in recent decades.”

After Rudakubana was sentenced, Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice called for a ‘national debate’ on the death penalty.

Speaking to LBC, he said: “I don’t think we should be afraid of having a national debate on important big issues like this. I think that many people in the country would like at least a debate.”

Fellow Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe echoed the calls of his colleague, saying it was ‘time for a national debate’.

Southport MP Patrick Hurley has said the sentence was too leniant. He called for a review into whether he should have been given a whole life sentence, despite being under 18 when the crimes were committed.

Rudakabana was days from his 18th birthday when he committed his crimes.

The last use of the death penalty in the UK took place in 1964. Capital punishment for murder was abolished five years later, and for all crimes in 1998.

It followed a string of questionable convictions including that of Derek Bentley who was hanged in 1953 for murdering a policeman, Timothy Evans who was wrongly convicted of murdering his wife and daughter in 1950 and George Kelly who was executed for the murder of the manager and assistant of the Cameo Cinema in Liverpool.

The Prime Minister spoke about the sickening attack on Thursday saying: “The thoughts of the entire nation are with the families and everyone affected by the unimaginable horrors that unfolded in Southport. No words will ever be able to capture the depth of their pain.

“I want to say directly to the survivors, families and community of Southport – you are not alone. We stand with you in your grief. What happened in Southport was an atrocity and as the judge has stated, this vile offender will likely never be released.

“After one of the most harrowing moments in our country’s history we owe it to these innocent young girls and all those affected to deliver the change that they deserve.”

