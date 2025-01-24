Joey Barton pushed his wife to the floor before kicking her in the head during a drunken row at their family home, a London court has heard.

The former footballer and outspoken social media commentator is accused of assaulting Georgia Barton, 38, in Kew, south-west London in June 2021.

The incident occurred during an alcohol-fuelled evening with friends which turned ugly when there was a disagreement about a family matter.

Prosecutor Helena Duong told the court that things got heated and Barton “grabbed her and pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the head”.

Their children were sleeping upstairs at the time.

Barton’s wife called the police shortly after 23:00 BST to “report she had been hit by her husband”, jurors were told.

The 999 call was played to the court, and a tearful Mrs Barton told the call handler her husband “just hit me in the house,” adding: “He’s in the house, I’m outside.”

Asked if anything similar had happened before, she said: “No, it’s the first time,” adding that she had been hit “in the face”.

Jurors were told that when police officers arrived at about 23:30, Mrs Barton told them: “I’ve been pushed down and kicked about and stuff.

“He said he was going to fight with my brother and my dad.”

The trial continues.

