Donald Trump’s claims that God saved his life to “make America great again” were torn to shreds by a Question Time panel.

The president made the remarks in front of an audience under the Capitol rotunda, saying: “Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear”.

He continued: “But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

But the comments were neatly put to bed by former MP Matthew Parris on Question Time, who said:

“Claiming that God has saved your life on Martin Luther King day, when God did not save Martin Luther King’s life, is just, eurgh.”

He added that he has “called Donald Trump a slob, a bigot, a lawbreaker, that he appeals to the dark side and chaotic side of human nature”, but that the Labour government will be forced to take a more tactile approach.

Watch the clip in full below:

