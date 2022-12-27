Piers Morgan’s Twitter account was removed from the social media platform late last night after hackers gained access to it and posted racist, lewd and unsavoury comments.

The broadcaster – who has 8.3 million followers on his account – reeled off nearly 100 tweets during the 50-minute attack which started at 3.20 on Tuesday morning (December 27th).

Links to music on Amazon, racist comments to celebrities, unsavoury messages about the late monarch and claims about Somalia were just a handful of subjects that the hackers tweeted about in a chaotic period.

Although his Twitter handle remained @piersmorgan throughout, the account’s username was changed a number of times, including ‘lol’, ‘Michael’ and latterly an obscenity of ‘Piers ****’.

And Twitter are back in control of the account. Looks like a hacker leaking DMs was the trigger at 52 minutes. I still can’t believe it took that long to stop such a high profile hack though. Big questions to be answered here. pic.twitter.com/jHo9EXj0vP — Will Guyatt (@willguyatt) December 27, 2022

The person behind the hacking started their tirade of sickening messages at 3.20am with a tweet which read: “BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Tate has been found shot dead in Dubai.”

That initial tweet regarding the controversial internet personality, who has previously appeared on Morgan’s Talk TV programme – Uncensored with Piers Morgan, garnered more than 2,000 likes and 1,000 retweets.

Morgan’s account then tweeted unsavoury messages which also involved derogatory and racist language about Queen Elizabeth II.

Celebrities were also publicly messaged with pop superstar Ed Sheeran getting branded “ginger “, American rapper 6ix9ine getting sent a rat emoji, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was told to “get a ** haircut you ugly ***” and YouTube star Chunkz being sent an inappropriate emoji.

Tweets contradicting Morgan’s thoughts on football were published, including calling World Cup winner Lionel Messi the “real GOAT”, despite his close friendship and admiration for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the midst of the abhorrent tweets, the hacker did appear to leak a screenshot of messages between Morgan and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

Leaked dms of Piers Morgan with Andy Murray. Last message "Can't even imagine how Ronaldo must be feeling" after Messi won World Cup. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dL6dbfDnDQ — Didi (@LeoPrime10i) December 27, 2022

Morgan’s account appeared to have been shut down around 4.45am – 35 minutes after the final abhorrent message – as his profile picture of him and the Queen was taken down.

