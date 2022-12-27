British firms will be forcibly sidelined in the manufacture of the next fleet of armoured ministerial cars – because there are none left that can build them.

Supply chain struggles created by Brexit mean contracts to supply the cars have been handed to German manufacturers, the Independent has reported.

The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.

But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.

Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply chain issues worsened by Brexit and the pandemic.

Jaguar has provided British government ministerial cars for more than three decades but its plants have had to pause production at points over the past few years due to problems obtaining parts.

“Twelve years of Tory instability and uncertainty has left our car industry suffering,” said Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s shadow business secretary.

“UK car manufacturing output is less than half the level it was six years ago – a truly harrowing situation for a hard-working industry which deserves better.”

A written response to a question from the London Assembly noted:

“All Metropolitan Police Service contracts are subject to public procurement regulations, with considerations given to safety requirements as well as cost and vehicle availability.

“For this tender specifically, at the time of tender, there was no UK original equipment manufacturer able to meet the requirements of the tender, or producing a similar specification of vehicle, therefore no bid was made by any UK manufacture for the contract.”

A spokesperson for the government’s department of business, energy and industrial strategy said it would not be appropriate to comment on the Met’s choice of cars.

But defending the government’s record on the car industry, they said: “We are working to ensure the UK remains one of the best locations in the world for automotive manufacturing.

“We are committed to growing our electric vehicle supply chain and continues to work with investors through our Automotive Transformation Fund to progress plans to build a globally competitive electric vehicle supply chain in the UK.

“Meanwhile, our apprenticeship levy will rise to £2.7 billion and will help the sector secure the skills vital for growth.”

Related: Fox-hunters labelled ‘knuckle-draggers’ for slashing activists’ tyres