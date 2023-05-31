Phillip Schofield has been axed as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust as the charity says it is “no longer appropriate” to work with him.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

The relationship took place while the TV star was still married to wife Stephanie Lowe and before he came out publicly as gay.

A Prince’s Trust spokesperson said: “In light of Phillip’s recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together.”

Schofield is in a group photo which is still on the charity’s website featuring the King and other celebrity ambassadors.

Since Schofield’s resignation, This Morning has been plagued by allegations of “toxicity”.

Eamonn Holmes said Holly Willoughby should follow Schofield “out the door” of the show.

Holmes, who previously presented ITV’s flagship daytime show on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford, predicted that Willoughby will not return to the sofa after Schofield’s exit.

Willoughby is due to return to the show on Monday June 5 after the half-term break, having taken an early holiday after news of Schofield’s departure emerged.

Speaking on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Monday morning, Holmes said: “Not only should Phillip go, but Holly should follow him close out the door.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

“I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch.

“There are people who say for her it’s not about what Phillip did, for her it’s not about protecting the young fellow involved or whatever.

“There are people who are financial experts who will say this is about brand protection with her. She’s got her company and she’s got advertising deals, which suspiciously looks like she’s trying to distance herself from Phillip to protect those.”

She has lucrative deals with Marks & Spencer and Garnier and has a lifestyle brand called Wylde Moon.

Representatives for Willoughby have been contacted for comment.

Holmes, who said he was “tossed out the door” when he was given the boot from ITV, alleged there was a “total cover-up” on This Morning over Schofield’s affair.

He told Wootton: “Those in authority had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge a bullet with this, which they do, and they do constantly, because with Schofield talking about those who speak out against him, namely me, Amanda Holden and you (Dan Wootton), you’ll be included in the toxicity that goes on. Dr Ranj, of course, as well.

“And you simply sit there and think, ‘No, mate. You’ve had it all your way for too long’.”

Holmes also said that he and his wife Ruth Langsford – who were presenters on This Morning on the day Schofield came out live on air in February 2020 – “feel angry” and “used” after his resignation.

The show’s former resident doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, has hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

TV executives, including from ITV, are reportedly expected to appear before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee next week where the issue of Schofield could be raised.

The session is expected to focus on scrutiny of the forthcoming Media Bill, with SNP MP John Nicolson – a committee member – writing on Twitter: “The issues erupting around ITV have been a cause for concern. I look forward to getting some answers from ITV bosses.”

On Saturday, an ITV spokesperson said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

Dr Ranj Singh (PA)

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

In an Instagram post earlier on Monday, Schofield hit back at his critics, saying there was “no toxicity” on This Morning.

He added: “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

Holmes responded: “I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity.

“But, my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton, or anyone else. The toxicity is with you.

“This nonsense that he wrote today about toxicity, about how (This Morning) is a happy place or whatever, holy God, what planet does this man live on?

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond presented the show on Monday (Ian West/PA)

“People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name.

“Holly doesn’t know people’s names either. This is legendary within the production team, how distant they are and how they just don’t care.”

Schofield declined to comment on the claims in the interview on GB News.

When This Morning aired on Monday, hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond and contributor Gyles Brandreth appeared to defend the show from the toxicity allegations.

O’Leary said: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that, but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”

Hammond added: “We really do and that’s exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that.”

Brandreth, who was in the studio to review the news stories of the day, said: “We are very happy to be here, can I say that as well?

“This is a happy place to work, I enjoy coming in here and have done since I began coming in. We are happy people in a happy place.”

You may also like: Instant coffee kept in security cases as price soars to £10.50 a jar