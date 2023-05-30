Fallow restaurant – home to the best brunch in London – has developed a new beak-to-tail concept, and it’s turning a few heads.

The Haymarket contemporary dining joint, fronted by chefs Jack Croft and William Murray, has made a name for itself after launching in May 2019.

Jay Rayner says it’s some of the best food he’s tried in London, while Marina O’Loughlin says punters can expect “sensational cooking at the bling end of the Monopoly board”.

They’ve also picked up a string of awards including both the Marie Claire and GQ ‘sustainable restaurant of the year’ and the Caterer award for ‘best new restaurant’.

Core to the restaurant’s philosophy is nose-to-tail cooking, with smoked cod’s head and pig’s head among the notable (usually limited) weekly dishes.

The latest addition is duck neck, which they stuff with shiitake, morel and duck offal moose, which is then smoked and topped with a red wine sauce.

Watch how the preparation is done below:

