Eagle-eyed Telegraph readers have spotted a glaring error in Nigel Havers’ recent critique of Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ charge.

The actor was speaking to Elizabeth Grice about the mayor’s anti-car policies among other things, and certainly didn’t hold back when it came to new rules brought in to reduce air pollution.

“I think London has turned itself against the people,” he told the newspaper. “Not helped by the worst Mayor of London we’ve ever had. I take it personally. I’ve never met Sadiq Khan but he wants me to pack my bags and leave. He’s trying to make it totally impossible to live the way we used to live.

“You cannot say no to traffic in London, one of the biggest capital cities in the world. Too many people rely on it.”

But Twitter (X) users were quick to spot that Havers will not have been impacted by the new charge brought in by Khan at the bequest of Grant Shapps.

He has a flat in Kensington but his main home is in Wiltshire.

Not only is Wiltshire nowhere near a ULEZ but Kensington was already in one and has been since Boris Johnson was mayor.

Perhaps he might consider directing his ire elsewhere?

