Nadine Dorries is facing increasing pressure to step down as an MP as a second council has demanded her immediate departure from office.

The Tory former cabinet minister announced her intention to quit in June after she failed to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list but has yet to formally resign.

Shefford Town Council has now joined Flitwick Town Council in expressing frustration over what they see as a “continuing lack of representation”.

In a letter published on Twitter, now known as X, on Monday, the council raised concerns about her limited involvement in local events and services.

It also highlighted the fact that Ms Dorries’ last contribution in the House of Commons was made on June 7, 2022.

“Continuing lack of representation”

The letter, signed by Town Mayor of Shefford Ken Pollard, said: “Following a discussion at the Full Council meeting of Shefford Town Council on Friday July 28, I have been asked to write to you formally on behalf of the residents of Shefford to raise the town’s concerns and frustration at the continuing lack of representation for the people of Mid Bedfordshire at Westminster.

“In your role as the acting Member of Parliament of Mid Bedfordshire, residents of Shefford feel that, due to your scant interest in your constituency, your aversion to attending local events or services and your lack of a maintained constituency office, the local area has been ‘abandoned’ by yourself.

“Your last spoken contribution in the House of Commons was on June 7, 2022, and your last written question was asked on the December 20, 2017. In addition, your behaviour and actions reported in the press are in direct violation of ‘The Seven Principles of Public Life’ (also known as the Nolan Principles, published on May 31 1995), which apply to anyone who works as a public officeholder and all those who are elected or appointed to public office.”

The letter added: “Our residents desperately need effective representation now, and Shefford Town Council calls on you to honour your commitment and tender your resignation immediately.”

“Gross insult”

Responding to Shefford Council calling on Ms Dorries to step down, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Nadine Dorries’ actions are a gross insult to the people of Mid Bedfordshire. Why on earth should their taxpayers’ money fund an MP who hasn’t worked in months?

“If Nadine Dorries had a shred of integrity left, she would stand down now and give local people a chance to elect a new MP who will actually do the job.

“It is disgraceful that she continues to have the Conservative Party whip. Clearly, Rishi Sunak thinks Nadine Dorries’ actions are still worthy of being a Conservative MP.”

Asked if the Prime Minister would back a move in Parliament to force Ms Dorries to step down, the PM’s official spokesman told reporters: “I’ve seen (some) sort of speculation around that. Obviously, we’re in recess. I think you’ve heard from a number of ministers on this already. I don’t think I’ve much to add beyond what we’ve said before.”

House of Lords

Ms Dorries made public her decision to leave her position in Westminster on June 9. However, just a week later, she reversed course and announced her intention to remain in office temporarily, citing the need to investigate the reasons behind her exclusion from a seat in the House of Lords.

Known for her steadfast support of Mr Johnson, Ms Dorries is also known as the host of a weekly talk show on Talk TV.

She has also authored a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, which is slated for publication shortly before the Conservative Party conference in September.

Mid Bedfordshire has been held by Ms Dorries since 2005 and the Conservative Party generally since 1931.

You can sign the petition here.

