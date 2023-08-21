Rishi Sunak failed to guarantee he will be able to stop small boat crossings in the English Channel by the next general election as he acknowledged the complexity of the issue.

The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to stopping the boats and highlighted that the number of illegal migrants making the dangerous journey this year is “down for the first time in some years”.

However, he said he would not be being “straight” with the public if he claimed the crisis can be solved overnight.

His comments came during a visit to a nursery in North Yorkshire, during which he was asked whether he would be able to sort the small boats crisis by the next election.

Sunak told broadcasters: “One of my five priorities is to stop the boats. The current system is both unsustainable and is completely unfair, but particularly unfair on British taxpayers who are forking out millions of pounds to house illegal migrants in hotels and local communities.

“That’s not right. We’ve got to put a stop to that. And we’re working on it.

“It’s not an easy problem to fix. I never said we would be able to solve it overnight. It will take time and we have to attack it from lots of different ways. But I am pleased that the number of illegal migrants crossing this year is down for the first time in some years.

“That shows that our plans are working, but of course there’s still more to do and people should know I am determined to grip this problem, and that’s why one of my five priorities is to stop the boats.”

Pressed again on whether it will be done by the next election, he said: “I want it to be done as soon as possible, but I also want to be honest with people that it is a complex problem. There is not one simple solution and it can’t be solved overnight and I wouldn’t be being straight with people if I said that was possible.”

Reaction has been quick to flood in on social media.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

“When I kept saying ‘we will stop the boats’ I did not, in fact, mean to imply that the boats would stop.” — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) August 21, 2023

Stop the boast. — Craig Humphreys (@craigorius) August 21, 2023

DOES THAT MEAN WE CAN JUDGE YOU BY YOUR PLEDGES



AND MARK THIS DOWN AS A DEFINITE FAIL/FAIL/FAIL/FAIL pic.twitter.com/cvAe39M3Y2 — PabloRockseyMercedes (@Pablo_Rocksey_M) August 21, 2023

The Prime Minister spent the year saying he would “stop the boats.” Strategically, a mistake to put it in such stark terms because he should have known he couldn’t live up to it (see the Med). After the failure of “small boats week”, No 10 is waking up to this year long error. https://t.co/WX6tQv7DbY — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) August 21, 2023

