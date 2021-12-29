Several people have taken to social media to voice their shock over the BBC’s choice of interviewee following the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict.

The 60-year-old British socialite was convicted of luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest following a three-week trial.

The jury heard how she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

She summoned a 14-year-old girl to an orgy, groped another victim and laid a schoolgirl outfit out for a third accuser before a sexualised massage with Epstein because she “thought it would be fun.

The defendant also asked one of her accusers to undress for a massage and left her “frozen” after rubbing her breasts.

But it was the BBC’s choice of interviewee that had many people talking following the verdict.

The public broadcaster invited Alan Dershowitz to discuss the decision, who was a member of the legal defence team for Jeffrey Epstein and helped to negotiate a non-prosecution agreement on his behalf in 2006.

He was later accused of rape by one of Epstein’s underage victims in a sworn affidavit and in the Netflix documentary, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

BBC interview Alan Dershowitz over Ghislaine Maxwell – a new low BBC, a new low. pic.twitter.com/dapu03gkAl — Steve E Ennever (@MusicMiscreant) December 29, 2021

Sorry, what?! @BBCNews now have Alan Dershowitz on to analyse #GhislaineMaxwell’s conviction, without any reference to his background;he’s simply introduced as “constitutional lawyer” as if he’s a neutral expert. Shocked. Utterly bizarre decision & does the audience a disservice. pic.twitter.com/l7qOqVsTTW — Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC (@caoilfhionnanna) December 29, 2021

the BBC is interviewing Alan Dershowitz – who’s been accused of sexual misconduct relating to his friendship Jeffrey Epstein – about the Ghislaine verdict, as if he’s an impartial expert? they haven’t even provided any context of the allegations (which he denies) to the audience — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) December 29, 2021

I’d really like to understand how @BBCNews treats as an expert witness someone who literally admits without being asked that he is among the people implicated in the case. “The question is when will Giuffre be charged rather than her charging people like Prince Andrew and me.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hzsgH7F3z9 — Sarah Churchwell (@sarahchurchwell) December 29, 2021

Imagine reacting to a major Old Bailey trial verdict by putting on air a man accused in other proceedings of Sex crimes against the leading accuser against Jeffery Epstein ? BBC lucky it’s not in the UK — Oliver King (@oliverjamesking) December 29, 2021

So @BBCNews has decided that the expert witness they need on the Maxwell trial is Alan Dershowitz. Who has taken the opportunity to say that it shows how accusations against him and Prince Andrew are wrong. — Sarah Churchwell (@sarahchurchwell) December 29, 2021

BBC's first guest was Alan "Prince Andrew is innocent" Derschowitz pic.twitter.com/nuA2witONs — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 29, 2021

The BBC goes immediately for comment on the Maxwell trial to… Alan Dershowitz. For once even I’m a little bit gobsmacked. — Liam Young (@liamyoung) December 29, 2021

