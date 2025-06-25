Actor Pedro Pascal has spoken out about the backlash he faced for criticising J.K. Rowling.

Earlier this year, the Last Of Us actor called out Rowling over her anti-trans views.

He wrote on Instagram, “Awful disgusting SH– is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

Many people praised Pascal for calling out the author, but he also faced backlash over his comments.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor said he wants to protect the trans community.

“The one thing that I would say I agonised over a little bit was just, “Am I helping? Am I f**king helping?”

“It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f**king sick.”

The 50-year-old actor has proudly supported the trans community for years.

Pascal’s sister, Lux, came out as transgender in 2021, so the community is gravely important to him.

Pedro Pascal reflects on calling J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric “heinous LOSER behavior”:



— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 24, 2025

He has often been vocal about the importance of supporting and protecting the trans community, something Rowling is continuously damaging with her harmful views.

Pescal said it perfectly when he stressed that all the trans community wants is to simply live.

“I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”