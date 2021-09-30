Peckham Town FC will host Peckham Sponsors Refugees at the upcoming London Senior Trophy match on Saturday 9th October to coincide with FARE’s Football People Week.

A local voluntary organisation, Peckham Sponsors Refugees has recently reformed to sponsor a second refugee family to live in Peckham.

In March 2019, Peckham Sponsors Refugees welcomed its first family, from Syria, under the government’s Community Sponsorship Scheme. With support from the local community, the organisation found a home for the family and helped them sign up to health care services as well as enrolling the children into local schools and helping to improve their English language skills.

Refugee crisis

During next weekend’s home clash against Croydon FC, Peckham Sponsors Refugees will have a stand at The Menace Arena, where ticket holders will be able to find out more about the organisation’s plans, and will also be able to donate to their campaign to support a second family settling in Peckham.

On the organisation’s support from Peckham Town FC, Simon Canter, Chair of Peckham Sponsors Refugees, said: “An estimated 2.6 million people live in refugee camps, often in appalling conditions.

“It’s easy to feel helpless about the refugee crisis but the Community Sponsorship scheme is an amazing opportunity to really make a difference by providing a home and new life to one of these families.

“We want to spread the word that our incredible, diverse and generous Peckham community welcomes refugees. That’s why we’re so grateful to Peckham Town FC for today’s event with the mighty Menace, which is such a brilliant gesture.

Bryan Hall, Chair of Peckham Town FC, added: “When I heard about the aims of the PSR, it was a no brainer for me. We are an inclusive football club, and an inclusive community. It’s only natural that we want to help a family improve their lives in Peckham, and hopefully become part of the Menace family too!”

Match details

With an early kick off and an international break, both the team and Peckham Sponsors Refugees hope the Peckham community will turn out in numbers for the LFA Trophy first round match, to support the team and show solidarity with the organisation’s fundraising efforts.

Entrance to the game is priced at £3 for adults and free for U16s. Kick off 12:30pm, Saturday 9th October.

Related: Top 10 European Football Shirts 21/22: Arsenal, Barcelona & Liverpool make the cut